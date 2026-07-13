Yelverton firefighters have had an exceptionally busy weekend (July 11-12) dealing with a variety of grass, coastland, crop, field and some significant wildfires.
A Yelverton station spokesman said: “With the fire risk still very high and exceptional in parts, please do all you can to reduce the risk. Please be careful discarding cigarettes and vapes when outside. Don’t leave bottles in the open or discard them outside. They can magnify the suns rays and start wildfires camping fires. Barbecues are a significant risk, please don’t use them Bonfires pose another serious risk, please don’t use them during this heatwave.”
“Anyone seeing a wildfire is urged to call 999. Use the free app what3words if you are unsure where you are. The images shown are just a few of the many calls we attended this weekend.”
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