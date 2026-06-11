A much-missed local cricketer will be remembered for his part in founding a West Devon club at a special dedication ceremony next month.
As part of a planned tribute day on Monday, August 10, Yelverton Bohemians Cricket Club (YBCC) will dedicate its pavilion to founder member Cyril Treweeks who left the club a legacy on his death several years ago.
Two other departed West Devon sportsman, also much missed, are to be remembered on the same day by former colleagues, friends and family.
Members of two amateur sports clubs, Yelverton Bohemians Cricket Club and Old Plymothians & Mannameadians Rugby Football Club (OPM RFC), are coming together for the event, which will also honour the memory of Mike Chetwynd and the legacy of rugby player Simon Adams.
Cyril died in 2023, aged 90, having worked in Devonport Dockyard his whole career as a shipwright and then as an inspector of works.
Cyril captained the Yelverton club for several years and worked on the ground extensively, which included rebuilding the pavilion in the 1980s. He held most club officer roles over the years.
Cyril’s son Kevin said: “Younger club members would not have seen him bat, but he made a lot of runs at Yelverton in the days when scores were generally much lower.
“He played up until his sixties, retiring only when he couldn't see the ball well enough in the late 1990s. But he never lost touch with the club and continued to work on the ground and the pavilion right up to his death, an association of over 60 years.
“That's why we think it is fitting that he should be remembered through the naming of the club pavilion, rather than the traditional club memorial bench.”
Meanwhile late rugby player Simon sparked a huge fundraising effort in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), which is now approaching £600,000.
Simon, who died at the young age of 46 from MND in 2011, was hugely popular in the sporting community. Before his death, he challenged his rugby club to raise £1 million to support research and those living with MND.
Since then, club teammates, friends and club supporters have done just that through charity matches and community fundraising events by the cricket and rugby clubs.
A presentation will be made on the tribute day in support of the MNDA.
Cricketer Mike Chetwynd, who sadly died in 2024, played for many Devon teams including the Yelverton Bohemians Cricket Club. The tribute event will feature the presentation of funds raised at a memorial match last year for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Mike. The funds will be presented to Mike’s former partner Jane.
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