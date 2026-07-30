Councillor Dan Thomas, Devon County Council Cabinet member for highways, said: “It’s sad to see this ancient bridge damaged and we’re left with no choice but to close the bridge until we can make it safe for the public. Unfortunately, these types of repairs aren’t straightforward and a specialist contractor will have to carry out the work. The scheme will require a huge amount of scaffolding, which in itself will take time to put in place and then remove afterwards. The county council will look to recover the costs of this repair scheme, and in the meantime please bear with us while we work to get the bridge open again.”