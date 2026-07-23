Devon County Council has now created new drop-off spaces on the west side of Okehampton’s new station following concerns that the only spaces originally planned were inconveniently situated.
In the initial plans, three bus bays would be created along Hameldown Road, and the only drop-off zones would be located in the station car park accessed from the east.
However, residents and councillors argued that those living in the new estates to the west of the station were unlikely to drive the long way around to the east side to drop off family and friends in the official car park.
They would instead pull up by the double yellows near the proposed bus bays on the west side, resulting in traffic issues.
Following a campaign by Okehampton Hamlets parish and West Devon borough councillor Jan Goffey, pointing this out, the county council has agreed to repurpose two of the bus bays as drop-off points after admitting three bus spaces were unnecessary.
County council highways has now marked out the drop off spaces.
Cllr Goffey praised the move, describing it as “common sense at long last,” while Okehampton’s county councillor James Grainger added on social media that it would mean “people saved some money.”
One of the issues still causing concern among residents is the lack of necessary facilities at the new station.
In January this year, Network Rail, the public body responsible for maintaining the country’s rail infrastructure, faced criticism over news that there would be no toilets or drinking water available at the station.
The organisation stated that toilets were not included in the building design because the trains serving the station will have onboard toilets.
However, Okehampton town councillors said these provisions were inadequate, as the Interchange Station is likely to be busier than the current station and there are no other public facilities nearby for passengers to use if trains are delayed.
An exact opening date for the station is not yet known.
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