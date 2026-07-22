Selassie was a central figure in the Rastafari faith, which emerged in the 1930s in Jamaica, and is viewed by many followers as a divine figure. The Rastafari faith has heavily influenced reggae music thanks to musicians such as Bob Marley, who was a follower of Rastafari. Kev has been a long-time admirer of reggae and dub music and, on finding out about Selassie’s connection to Okehampton, decided to mark it with a new EP.