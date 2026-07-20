Okehampton’s Simmons Park came alive with a riot of colour on Saturday (July 17) as the town came together to celebrate its second Pride event.
Residents flocked to the park to bask in the sunny weather and enjoy a wide range of entertainment, live music and dozens of stalls.
Organisers were delighted to say that this year’s event attracted many more people and received positive feedback from multiple attendees, who expressed their gratitude for the “brilliant”, “welcoming” and “entertaining” event.
Chair and co-founder of Okehampton Pride Dan Burgess established the event to provide greater visibility to the LGBTQ+ community in West Devon, which he has previously described as an “LGBTQ+ black spot”.
The Pride movement was sparked by the Stonewall riots in 1969.
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