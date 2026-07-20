Two local men have appeared in court charged with hunting a wild animal with dogs at Okehampton.
Jason Marles, of the Eggesford Hunt kennels at Chumleigh, is charged with hunting a wild animal with dogs at Okehampton on Boxing Day 2025.
Marles also faces a second charge of hunting a wild animal with dogs at Crediton in February 2 2026.
A second man, Lloyd Heard, 32, of Pudson Farm, Hatherleigh Road, Okehampton, also faces the same two charges of hunting a wild animal with dogs.
Heard also faces a third charge of knowingly permitting his land to be entered or used for hunting for a wild animal with dogs at Pudson Farm on Boxing Day 2025.
Exeter magistrates adjourned the cases until September at a hearing yesterday (Monday).
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