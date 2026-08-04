A teenager who has been turning heads with her catwalk roles has now launched her own range of clothes.
Just weeks after completing her GCSEs, Tavistock student Gracie Turner, 16, has taken another step in her fledgling fashion career.
Gracie, who attends Mount Kelly College, Tavistock, launched her own brand Bloom House on Friday, July 31.
While many youngsters are enjoying a well-earned summer before starting sixth form, Gracie has spent hers developing products, working with international manufacturers, building an e-commerce website and preparing for the launch of a brand she has been creating for months.
She held an exclusive VIP pre-launch event giving early supporters first access to Bloom House's highly anticipated limited edition pre-sale launch or ‘Founder’s Drop’ of only 200 hoodies, before the public launch later the same day.
Although Bloom House marks Gracie's first business venture, fashion has already played a significant role in her life. She walked the catwalk at London Fashion Week last year, was a Top Model UK competition finalist, has collaborated with top brands including Hollister and Bubble Skincare, and built a growing social media following through her passion for fashion, creativity and modelling.
Her mum Lei said: “Rather than simply wearing other people's designs, Gracie wanted to create something of her own. She has remained closely involved throughout every stage of creating Bloom House, making key decisions while balancing her studies and modelling commitments.”
Gracie said: "I've always loved fashion, but I also wanted to understand everything happening behind the scenes.
"Bloom House has taught me so much. I've been involved in every part of building the brand, from designing the hoodies and working with manufacturers to creating the website, branding and planning the launch. Seeing it all finally come together is really exciting, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've created."
Gracie has grown up influenced and inspired by her family’s own business environment, appreciating entrepreneurship early on.
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