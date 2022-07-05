Author toasts Tavistock pubs

The history of Tavistock’s pub trade has been documented in a new book by a resident hostelry and brewery lover.

Alex Mettler, an ardent and long-term fan of the English inn, having visited his first brewery aged 16, first began his new book 40 years ago. The 548-page book ‘Devon Country Town Brewers and Public Houses – Tavistock 1752 to 2020’ is a detailed history with pictures of past and current pubs.

Alex, a retired research chemist who worked for Glaxo-owned Farleys, a major baby food manufacturer, based in Plymouth, is also a discerning beer drinker, and sometimes to be found in the bar of select local hostelries.

A founder of Tavistock Heritage Trust and the Tavistock Local History Society and author of a history of the Bedford Hotel, the former Middlesex resident said: ‘I love the sociability of pubs and prefer the older preserved pubs which have not been massively changed inside, such as the Tavistock Inn and the Bedford Hotel.

‘However, it has to be said it’s people who make pubs, whether it’s the landlord or customers.

‘My interest in beer started when I went with my parents to the local off-licence when they picked up their Christmas lager.

‘When I was 16 I went on a Scout trip to Benksins brewery in Watford and became hooked on the story of brewing, rather than the beer itself, although I admit to liking a good pint.’

He suggests his interest in the subject might be inherited: ‘I can’t explain what some call an obsession, except that I have ancestors in East Anglia, many of whom ran pubs.’

Tavistock previously had two major breweries (one on Market Street from 1798 to 1877 and one on Brook Street from 1853 until 1926) supplying, by 1870, about 33 pubs within the town and parish of Tavistock.

In 2020 the parish offered ten pubs and one brewer.

The book covers the history of Tavistock’s two 19th century common brewers, of the innkeepers in 87 named pubs, and of the attempts by the local temperance lobby to close down both breweries and pubs.

Alex bemoans the current growth of large-scale ownership of pubs and of the retail beer trade for reducing local choice and character. In Tavistock influences on the licensed trade include the positive one of the Bedford Estate which owned so much of Tavistock land and property, although, the Temperance Movement in Tavistock did influence the Bedford Estate to close only two pubs.

Historically, the Duke of Bedford at one time did not allow pubs he owned to be tied to any one brewery’s beers, something Alex applauds for increasing choice.

Alex also says the curent growth of smaller micro breweries is good because it adds variety and choice to the trade. Current smaller breweries Dartmoor, Bere, Morwellham and Stannary are mentioned in the book.

The author added: ‘Tavistock’s breweries and pubs history mirrors closely the national scene with changing licensing laws and manipulations in malt and beer taxes and pub licences.

‘Local police seemed over anxious to catch pubs breaking the laws on out-of-hours drinking and had a major influence when magistrates considered cases for closures under the Compensation Act.’

Pubs were then entitled to a share of a trade compensation fund if closed down.

Since 1989 Tavistock, like many towns, has been greatly affected by national breweries closing down when they were legally limited in the number of pubs they could own - resulting in fewer pubs.