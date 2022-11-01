Athletic club hands over £1,000 to Lions
TAVISTOCK Lions’ president Paul Blowey and past president Barry Smith received a £1,000 cheque following the Town Relay Races, held during Tavistock Carnival week in the Meadows, from Tavistock Athletic Club Chair Alistair Kinsey .
The athletic club has organised the popular event for many years and donated the proceeds to the Lions club who organise the carnival.
Club chairman Alistair Kinsey said: ‘We’re delighted the relays proved such a popular event again given everything the community has been through. Running has always brought people together in a safe outdoor environment. The club is grateful to the Lions for their support of TAC throughout the year and it is a fantastic way for us to support the Lions in their work within the Tavistock community.’
‘We had teams visiting from all over the area and I’d like to thank all those who took part who made the race such a fun, exciting event. We look forward to seeing them all again next year’.
Paul Blowey, president of Tavistock Lions added: ‘Tavistock Lions were delighted to receive this record amount from the club and Tavistock community will benefit greatly. I’d like to thank the athletic club for all their hard work in organising the relay races.’
