Tavistock teacher Sam Lake was the first to set foot on the beach when she completed a popular-long running mass sea swimming race.
The accomplished amateur athlete took part in last weekend’s challenging Breakwater Swim, from the Plymouth Sound lighthouse on the outer breakwater to the shore on the esplanade.
Sam, who teaches at Tavistock Primary School, came first in her first ever Breakwater Swim and admitted it was harder than she thought because of being so far out from land.
She has won medals in international competitions for swimming and running (including open water swimming), but usually the swims are close to the shore or are in rivers.
The masters category competitor and performance squad swimmer and runner with Tavistock Swimming Club and Tavistock Athletic Club finished in a time of 44minutes and 45 seconds. The event is run by the City of Plymouth Amateur Swimming Association
Sam, who won a silver medal at this year’s European Multi-Sport Championships, said: “It was a tough and choppy sea, north of Drakes Island, with a quick and calm swim in the final part. I led the race from the start winning overall out of all swimmers who were competing from the local Swim England Plymouth area teams.”
She added: “I still can’t quite believe I had the courate to do it. I tried very hard not to thionk about how deep the sea was that far out from land.
“All I can say, is that felt very smallin contrast to my surroundings. I had no idea the race was more than 100 years old. I didn’t know it was so iconic and now it feels extra special to have won.”
Sam is now looking forward to her cross-country running season and a new winter indoor swimming season of competition.
The event has restricted entry to club members in contrast to the separate charity non-race Chestnut Appeal Breakwater.