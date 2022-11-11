Armistice Day marked at Tavistock War Memorial
MEMBERS of Tavistock’s Royal British Legion gathered at the war memorial in the centre of Tavistock this morning to mark Armistice Day.
There was a two-minute silence at 11am - the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month - to remember all those who have died in conflicts worldwide.
The ceremony was a quiet one for members of the local branch of the legion to pay their respects in advance of the bigger Remembrance Day parade being held on Sunday.
Quite a few members of the public were there too, quietly watching the brief ceremony which saw the laying of a wreath and raising of the standard along with the
Chris Smerdon, local branch chairman said: ‘This is a very quiet one, just for us personally, as members of the Royal British Legion but obviously the people of Tavistock, it is their war memorial and they are morethan welcome to attend. We do invite them as well.’
