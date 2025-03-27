Alex said: “People think tors are cold and still, but they are very lively, it’s just we can’t see them moving because they exist on a timescale so different to ours. They are certainly alive in our imaginations and have been the basis of so many of Dartmoor’s myths and legends – the Devil at Dewerstone, Old Crockern at Crockern Tor and Vixiana at Vixen Tor to name a few.”