AN ENVIRONMENTAL campaigner has regretfully postponed a citizen science expedition to the Arctic due to a funding shortfall.
Renowned explorer and climate change investigator Jim McNeill and his wife Sam were planning on taking amateur citizen scientists (unqualified people from everyday life) and professionals on a sustainable sailing boat this summer. The mission was to gather evidence of climate change on the wildlife, seawater and ice.
The couple run their expedition company Ice Warrior Expeditions (and an outdoor clothing shop to partly subsidise it) in Princetown and have been trying for the past two years to fund the Ocean Warrior voyage to the icy north - but have fallen short.
Jim and Sam are now looking to close the outdoor shop and move in the next few years - somewhere wild, which suits their joint love of the natural world and outdoor life.
Jim’s new career is likely to be writing, speaking, mentoring, advising, and training and remaining an advocate for Ocean Warrior. Before then he will ensure Ocean Warrior has a future in other’s hands.
Ocean Warrior was due to leave in July, with a visit to Plymouth included, and is ready to go. However, Jim explained: “I have not secured the funding to underwrite our first year and support the project with £8 million over 10 years - £800,000 in the first year.
Jim said: “I would like to take this opportunity of thanking each and everyone who have been involved, even if only as a potential participant, from the bottom of my heart.”
He added: “Since the foundation expeditions 18 months ago, I have made every effort to secure this sponsorship and recently, we have come very close.
“Over this period, I have neglected my health and wellbeing, which have undoubtedly suffered due to inaction. I have spent too much time on the computer, unable to justify time away from seeking opportunities, writing proposals, giving presentations, and developing collaborations and partnerships.
“For those who know me, the decision to stop seeking sponsorship has been incredibly difficult and I am still struggling with it. I am not one to shy away from a challenge—quite the opposite. But I need to change my lifestyle.”
In the meantime, he says he will try to ensure Ocean Warrior has a viable future: “I will continue to pursue the opportunities I still have. If any of them come to fruition, I will ensure we have a team to take Ocean Warrior forward, funded properly by the sponsor.
“I will take on the roles of advocate, ambassador, and figurehead, stepping back from operational work.
“Sam and I have been on a salary of £12,000 each, drawn from the profits of Ice Warrior Expeditions Ltd., which runs the shop on Dartmoor.
“We will prepare that micro-business to be sold as a going concern and I will continue to be an advocate and ambassador for Ocean Warrior through these activities and be delighted to take up the role of figure-head should Ocean Warrior come to fruition.”