COULD you spare a couple of hours a week to help out at the local archive?
The team at Calstock Parish Archive, Drakewalls are appealing for volunteers as they are finding it increasingly difficult to keep the archive open to the public.
‘We’re having a job to get enough people to manage’, said Lynda Harman, Chair of Calstock Parish Archive.
‘We are managing, but it means that some people are doing more than they want to do.
‘It just takes one of our volunteers to be off sick, or have an appointment or be on holiday.
‘We’re just stretched. ‘Then there will be summer coming up and there will be people on holiday.
‘Also, we’ve got an exhibition coming up in Calstock Hall in June and that will be a two-day event and we will need people to man the exhibition and the stall.’
Anyone is invited to apply. No experience is necessary, full training will be provided. All that is asked is just a commitment to come in a couple of hours a week on a fairly regular basis.
The voluntary work will mainly involve cataloguing and scanning documents, plus welcoming visitors and assisting with their enquiries. The opening hours that would need covering at the archive include Tuesdays 10am-2pm, Wednesdays 12pm -4pm and Fridays 10am-2pm.
‘We are a friendly bunch with time always to stop for a chat’, said Lynda.
For more information about the archive visit: https://www.calstockhistory.org.uk/