“This project sets out to discover the fascinating stories of staff and students who attended either the historic Dolvin Road Secondary School, the Tavistock Grammar School, or their successor, the new Tavistock Comprehensive, during the years 1926-1966. We’re inviting anyone, whether they live in Tavistock or further afield, to be part of this project, either by sharing their memories of the schools or volunteering to help us run the project. The more voices we include, the richer and more diverse the tapestry of Tavistock’s educational history becomes. By actively participating, participants will contribute to the shared heritage, engage with our community and affirm the value of individual and social lives.” Simon added: “The idea of a more egalitarian form of education, where everyone of all abilities is taught at the same school and therefore, given the same opportunity came to Devon with the comprehensive school. The debate on the merits or otherwise is still live and makes our research relevant.” To be involved contact The Life Stories TASS: 01822 616958 [email protected]