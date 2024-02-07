RESEARCH into the lives of students and teachers at three Tavistock schools has been boosted with a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to a local charity.
Volunteers are now recording the stories of former pupils and staff of Dolvin Road Secondary, Tavistock Grammar and Tavistock Comprehensive schools as part of Tavistock Area Support Services on-going project Life Stories.
The project researched the lives behind closed doors of Dolvin Road’s Bedford Cottages and displayed the fascinating dramas that give an insight into society at a time of great change at Tavistock Museum. The schools project is seen as relevant today because the three schools in question cover the priorities of Government education policy, with the comprehensive an early Devon experiment in egalitarian access to education. The debate over the benefits of more selective over non-selective education continues today.
Simon Thompson, life stories co-ordinator, said: “TASS Life Stories Project has been preserving the memories of West Dartmoor’s older residents for over a decade. We have an exciting new community endeavour ‘A Tale of Three Schools: Preserving Tavistock’s Educational Heritage’, funded with a £8,682 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
“This project sets out to discover the fascinating stories of staff and students who attended either the historic Dolvin Road Secondary School, the Tavistock Grammar School, or their successor, the new Tavistock Comprehensive, during the years 1926-1966. We’re inviting anyone, whether they live in Tavistock or further afield, to be part of this project, either by sharing their memories of the schools or volunteering to help us run the project. The more voices we include, the richer and more diverse the tapestry of Tavistock’s educational history becomes. By actively participating, participants will contribute to the shared heritage, engage with our community and affirm the value of individual and social lives.” Simon added: “The idea of a more egalitarian form of education, where everyone of all abilities is taught at the same school and therefore, given the same opportunity came to Devon with the comprehensive school. The debate on the merits or otherwise is still live and makes our research relevant.” To be involved contact The Life Stories TASS: 01822 616958 [email protected]