THE TAMAR Valley AONB team are set to hold their annual forum this month.
“Nature is recovering and thriving across the Tamar Valley” is the vision the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty team is aspiring to achieve over the next seven years and beyond as they officially launch their Nature Recovery Plan 2023-2030 at the forum.
This year’s forum will be held at Buckland Abbey in West Devon on Thursday, September 21 from 2.45pm until 7pm.
The forum will include presentations from Natural England, National Trust, Devon Local Nature Partnership and Cornwall Council, as well as the Tamar Valley AONB and Tamara Landscape Partnership team. At the event, you can find out more about the importance of Sites of Special Scientific Interest and County Wildlife Sites for nature recovery in the Tamar Valley, nature recovery in the working landscape, restoring nature-friendly habitats, investing in nature and Local Nature Recovery Strategies.
In addition, there will be a guided walk around the Buckland Abbey Estate, presentations to this year’s Valley Champions and a locally-sourced buffet complete the event. Places are limited; if you wish to secure a place email: cha[email protected], stating any dietary requirements.