Ross takes part in performances as well as being chairman of the company. Like the whole company, they embrace the musical theatre mix. ‘I sing and act and do a bit of dance,’ he said.‘Musical theatre is a big thing. We are trying to do musicals that aren’t often done by amateur groups in the area, some things more avant-garde. For example, last year we did The Hunchback of Notre Dame. We were the first company in the South West to put that production on. It sold really well and was the most popular show we had done, artistically and financially.’