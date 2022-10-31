Another great Tavy 7 success as 444 runners take to the roads
AN AMAZING 47 clubs were represented at this year’s Tavy 7 road race with 444 runners embarking on the challenge on Sunday.
Tavistock Athletic Club, organisers of the event, triumphed winning both the men’s Ross Shield and the equivalent ladies’ shield.
The seven-mile road race on Dartmoor takes in roads around Plasterdown and Sampford Spiney. Devon-based running clubs affiliated with England Athletics are eligible to contest the Ross Shield, a prestigious award dated back, in the case of the male shield, 101 years!
Both Tavistock AC and Storm Plymouth fielded an amazing 31 runners each. Conditions were windy but otherwise perfect, with the rain staying away for the actual period of the race.
Jacob Landers (Tamar Trotters) won the overall men’s race for the second year in a row, with an improved time of 37m 28s, with Jordan Andrews (Tavistock Run Project) in second place and Ben Neale (Tavistock AC) in third place.
Nikki Kelly (Tavistock AC) won the overall female’s race in 43m 51s, improving on her second placing last year, with Victoria Hill (South West Road Runners) in second place and Samantha Lake (Tavistock AC) in third place.
Male team results (based on best four member results) were: 1st —Tavistock AC, 2nd — Tavistock Run Project, 3rd — South West RR. Female team results were: 1st - Tavistock AC, 2nd - South West RR, 3rd – Storm Plymouth.
The Tavy 7 course also hosted the ‘Morgan’s Mini Marathon’ at the same time raising money for the Mustard Tree charity.
Many members of Tavistock AC took the time time to help run the event, including marshalling, car park stewarding, results management, catering and many other tasks.
Richard Nettleship, overall race organiser, paid tribute to all those involved and gave particular thanks to race sponsor Mansbridge Balment who also staffed the water stations and were fully involved from build-up to break-down.
Tavistock AC also expressed thanks to community partners for their support, including Tavistock Lions for marshalling and traffic management, Dartmoor Search and Rescue for provision of first aid cover, and Tavistock Town Council for supporting the necessary traffic measures.
Age category winners were as follows: M40 – Jim Cole (Tavistock Run Project), M45 – Ian Gooding (Bideford AC), M50 – Nick Bristow (Erme Valley Harriers), M55 – David Rayfield (Erme Valley Harriers), M60 - Steve Sincock (South West RR), M65 – Michael Cork (Plymouth Coasters), M70 - Lewis Jones (South West RR), M75 – Dennis Burrell (Carn Runners), F35 – Joanne Page (Okehampton RC), F40 – Victoria Hill (South West RR), F45 - Helene Orme (Tavistock AC), F50 – Rachael Doonan (Plymstock RR), F55 – Caroline Steven (Tavistock AC), F60 - Marilyn Blair (Torrington AAC), F65 – Jane Bremner (Tamar Trotters), F70 – Elizabeth Haworth (unattached).
