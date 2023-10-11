The importance of Sites of Special Scientific Interest (the backbone for ecological networks) and County Wildlife Sites for nature recovery was discussed, as well as nature recovery in the working landscape; restoring nature-friendly habitats; investing in nature and Local Nature Recovery Strategies. Nature recovery in practice was highlighted by Tamar Valley AONB Project Officer, Jane Hart and one of the volunteers with the Discovering Dormice on the Bere Peninsula project. The audience had the chance to see up close a ‘footprint tunnel’ as installed at four sites to monitor for evidence of the hazel dormice.