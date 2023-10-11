AROUND 50 delegates met at Buckland Abbey last month for the Tamar Valley AONB’s annual forum to discuss the plans for Nature Recovery in the Tamar Valley between now and 2030.
The Forum included presentations from Natural England, National Trust, Devon Local Nature Partnership and Cornwall Council, as well as the Tamar Valley AONB and Tamara Landscape Partnership team who stressed the importance of supporting nature recovery in the Tamar Valley.
The importance of Sites of Special Scientific Interest (the backbone for ecological networks) and County Wildlife Sites for nature recovery was discussed, as well as nature recovery in the working landscape; restoring nature-friendly habitats; investing in nature and Local Nature Recovery Strategies. Nature recovery in practice was highlighted by Tamar Valley AONB Project Officer, Jane Hart and one of the volunteers with the Discovering Dormice on the Bere Peninsula project. The audience had the chance to see up close a ‘footprint tunnel’ as installed at four sites to monitor for evidence of the hazel dormice.
Becky Butland, Farming in Protected Landscapes Officer for the AONB, provided examples of how the grant funding has already given nature a helping hand throughout the Tamar Valley, and encouraged farmers and land managers to apply for funding that is available now.
Members of the Tamara Landscape Partnership team highlighted progress with their National Lottery Heritage Fund supported project, including the work they are doing with local farmers and communities.
For more information about the Tamar Valley AONB’s projects and how the team are supporting nature recovery visit: www.tamarvalley.org.uk/