A Maryland-based singer-songwriter will be coming to West Devon this spring for a performance.
Folk singer Eli Lev will be performing at the Post Inn in Whiddon Down near Okehampton on March 10 at 7pm.
Eli Lev said: “I’m excited to explore Okehampton and introduce my music to some new fans. I haven’t been to England in a while so I’m looking forward to visiting different places in Devon.
“My music is like if Johnny Cash and Stevie Nicks were on a road trip in the Redwood Forest with Jason Mraz and Ed Sheeran in the back seat and they’re all drinking oat milk chai lattes.”
The musician will be touring across the UK from February to March with tickets available on eli-lev.com.