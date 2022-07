Alpacas aplenty at county show courtesy of Lakemoor

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Tavistock Times Gazette. Read our privacy notice

REVELLERS at this years Devon County Show got the chance to interact with alpacas thanks to a Dartmoor-based alpaca farm.

Based in South Devon, Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor offer alpaca experiences, alpaca walks, adoption packages and much more.

Their shop stocks all manner of alpaca-based products such as socks, fool and fleece.

Sam and Mark Norman of Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor

Mark Norman of Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor said: ‘We run an alpaca farm, we have 19 alpacas at the moment with four babies running around - we love coming to the show to meet lots of alpaca lovers.

‘The Devon County Show is the highlight of our year, it’s a wonderful show and we love meeting people who come to see us.’