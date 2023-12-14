He said: “This petition is urging the return of our bus services (to where people really want them). In the past few weeks the local bus services in Tavistock have been severely reduced. All users, from the very young to the very old, have been severely harmed without any consultation (from the county council). We, on the petition, are asking our elected representatives – our MP and our county, West Devon Borough and Tavistock town councillors to sign my petition to put pressure on Devon County Council. This is to emphasise how dismayed we are that our local bus services have been depleted and withdrawn without consultation with the people of Tavistock. We ask our elected representatives to protest on behalf of all users of these services and to work with us to reinstate the 89 local bus service, to replace the new 86 and 89 buses and reinstate the 104 and 105 service for our children.”