The parade was the largest by the Wing since the pandemic; cadets and staff marched from Bedford Car Park to West Street before attending a service at Saint Eustachius led by The Reverend Matthew Godfrey and assisted by the Wing’s Padre, Prebendary Brian Anderson and the Padre for Tavistock Squadron, The Reverend Rosie Illingworth in the presence of Tavistock Town Mayor Cllr Paul Ward, Mayor of West Devon Cllr Caroline Mott and Deputy Lieutenant of Devon, Rear Admiral Ric Cheadle CB and the Officer Commanding of Plymouth & Cornwall Wing, Wing Commander Francis Reis RAFAC.