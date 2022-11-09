Adventurers tie the knot in tartan
The happy couple in their favourite environment - outdoors in snow.
Subscribe newsletter
RENOWNED environmental explorer Jim McNeill has tied the knot with fellow adventurer Sam at a Scots themed wedding ceremony at the Two Bridges Hotel near Tavistock.
Both wore the McNeill of Barra tartan – Jim in a kilt and Sam in a shawl and brooch embossed with the clan motto Buaidh No Bas (Gaelic for Victory or Death). Bagpiper Paul Jackman piped them in and out of the ceremony.
After their Lisbon honeymoon they continued with their Global Warrior citizen science projects which train ordinary people on Dartmoor to survive in extreme environments to gather data supporting a global picture of environmental change. Sam gave up her Land Registry career to help Jim with his Ice Warrior polar expedition.
Jim proposed to Sam during her 52nd birthday in France. Sam said: ‘We had never discussed marriage so it was a wonderful surprise. It was wonderful to get married in the perfect setting of the Two Bridges Hotel surrounded by our family and two friends who were there with us from the beginning.’
Sam, of Princetown, has been working in outdoor education for nearly 30 years, supporting the Ten Tors challenge, and aged 19, she was only the second woman on the rota for Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (Tavistock).
The couple met in 2018 and were part of Princetown’s Prince of Wales pub shanty singing group. Sam said: ‘We had a lot in common as we both came from a mountain rescue and climbing background. As is always the case our friends knew before we did and the rest, as they say, is history!’
Have you got married recently — send in a picture and a report to [email protected] today.co.uk and we will feature it on the community pages.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |