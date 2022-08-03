Abbots’ Way Walk celebrates 60th anniversary

The event can only be run due to the excellent support of the three Dartmoor Search & Rescue Teams, Ashburton, Plymouth & Tavistock who staff the checkpoint across the moor from Cross Furze’s to Peat Cott, and the Dartmoor Radio Club who staff the checkpoint from Peat Cott to Tavistock. The finish is handled by the OEF assisted by Tavistock Guides and the New Tavistock Youth Club.