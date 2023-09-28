The children enjoyed everything from the inflatable theme park, a ‘unicorn’ to pet, and Primraf Theatre was open with local children providing the entertainment. In addition, there were the traditional events of the Bee Keepers displays, ‘Teas with the Bees’, the Town Criers and the children’s painting competition - with over 800 paintings from all the local schools. The local shops also took part in a shop window display competition with the 1st place winner crowned as Oxfam.