CALLINGTON Honey Fair proved to be very popular this year as the day change from the traditional Wednesday to a Saturday made the event more family-friendly.
Organisers, Callington Lions were determined to have a family focused event this year and with the sun shining on Saturday September 30 it enabled all to have a good time with everything that was on offer, and there was plenty to see and do.
The children enjoyed everything from the inflatable theme park, a ‘unicorn’ to pet, and Primraf Theatre was open with local children providing the entertainment. In addition, there were the traditional events of the Bee Keepers displays, ‘Teas with the Bees’, the Town Criers and the children’s painting competition - with over 800 paintings from all the local schools. The local shops also took part in a shop window display competition with the 1st place winner crowned as Oxfam.
On the main and town Hall stages talented singers and groups provided entertainment and the Callington Pannier Market, which is normally held on the Sunday was also relocated to the Saturday to add to the record number of 130 Honey Fair stalls on Callington’s Streets.
Also, the Lions wanted to have a greener Honey Fair this year and be plastic free where possible, so recycling bins were provided by the local recycling charity SHARE and thanks to the visitors for using the bins it helped to keep the streets the cleanest ever.