“Obviously mice won’t just crawl through a hole in a piece of cheese and pose for you. So, I thought about the steps one-by-one. The first step, you’d think was the easiest – getting the cheese. So, I went into Tavistock to Crebers, now Carters deli, because they have the big slabs of cheese which they cut to size. I was very demanding I suppose, because I needed a slice which had a good complete mouse-sized hole in it to work as a frame. It took many slices and revisits to the shop to get the right hole. Usually the shop assistant sliced a piece with part holes or no holes. To be honest I was pushing my luck because I couldn’t buy all the test slices and the shop couldn’t sell them all. Eventually, she cut the perfect slice and I was so pleased because I was about to give up and the shop was losing patience. I did take the photo and gave them a copy which they were delighted to have and put on the wall. My only problem then was to catch a mouse, but that was the relatively easy part.”