A group of busy needleworkers are seeking new members to join them in Tavistock.
The Knit and Knatter Group meet every Wednesday from 10.30am to 12noon in The Queen’s Head pub to make friends and develop their knitting and crochet skills and raise charity funds.
In honour of Remembrance Day the group is also raising money for the Royal British Legion by crocheting poppies which are sold on the Wetherspoons bar.
Jo Wright, Tavistock street pastor and teacher, said: “It’s about having company because a lot of our women are on their own all week, so sitting for two hours, and learning how to knit and crochet is something they love to do.”
The group have previously raised money for the Macmillan Cancer support charity with their colourful yarn and crafty knits. Anyone is welcome to drop in and join for a chat and a coffee, even if they do not want to knit.