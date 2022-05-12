A great time was had by all at ability games event
Saturday 21st May 2022
Bere Alston Primary School hosted an ability games style event recently for the Tavistock area primary schools with Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) coaches organising the different stations.
Pupils from Tavistock, Mary Tavy & Brentor, Whitchurch, St Peter’s, Lady Modiford’s, Horrabridge and Bere Alston took part in new age curling, boccia, sitting volleyball, table cricket and archery activities and a great time was had by all.
