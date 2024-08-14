WIND and rain failed to dampen the spirits of those who went to the Okehampton Show on Thursday, August 8.

Andrew Luxton with his two-years-old British Blue heifer Highland Blues Spruce which fared well at the Okehampton Show. AQ 9449 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Bob Hughes (11), from North Tawton enjoyed meeting one of the giant tortoises. AQ 9384 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Ashgrove Kitchens of Crediton had a stand promoting kitchens and bedrooms. AQ 9371 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

There was a good attendance there to enjoy the one-day show, most ignoring the weather coming from the moor.

The traditional showing classes for cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses and the subsequent Grand Parade was a highlight, the show truly retaining its agricultural roots.

A crowded avenue at the Show. AQ 9403 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Helpers on the Mole Avon stand. AQ 9419 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Jamie Squibb during his main ring demonstration. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Flowers were presented to the President's wife by Henrietta Glanville (8). ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Mandi Heard, the President's wife, presented the owner of the Champion Pig with his award. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

President Philip Heard presented the Champion Sheep trophy. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Local winners included Alice Newth of Winkleigh taking the Supreme Champion Beef animal with beef shorthorn “Beauty Dewdrop Tabitha”.

Giant tortoises were a great attraction along with Jamie Squibb stunt motorbikes but the damp ground prevented the duo from undertaking their most impressive stunts.

The Show Secretary Alison Heywood, chairman Mark Wooldridge, Mrs Mandi Heard and Show President Philip Heard. AQ 9613 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Becky Kimberley and her son Elliot (9) from Okehampton enjoyed meeting the giant tortoises. AQ 9389 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

David Albery and Fiona Copplestone of Albery and Redstone funeral directors had a stand at the Show. AQ 9369 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

A cuddle for a cow at the Okehampton Show. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The Heavy Horse Champion. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The champion horse at the Okehampton Show. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

There were great entries in the sheep classes. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Singers entertained Show visitors. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

There was a good mix of trade stands, the traditional pack of hounds received a warm reception and there were more than 150 vintage tractors and vehicles.

It was interesting to see the exhibits in the Open Section in the Big Shed or the WI, Young Farmers’ and Bee Keepers in their Marquees.

The Curwothy Cheese stand was kept very busy. AQ 9365 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Winkleigh Cider offered show visitors a chance to sample some of the drinks produced by the business. AQ 9361 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The Devon Air Ambulance stand. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The Devon Communities Together stand. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Vintage cars were on display. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Country Kitchens of Devon stand at the Show. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Simon O'Sullivan beside the Okehampton Beekeepers story about real honey. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )