We all know a dog is a man’s best friend, but when it comes to Boo, the giant but lovable dog, she is adored by a whole vets practice.
It’s Valentine’s Day and a survey of vets and pet shops has shown that many pet owners are apparently spending a lot more on their beloved pets than their human partners.
Dr Katelin Goodbourn is Boo’s owner and a veterinary surgeon at Westmoor Vets in Tavistock and she shares the love for her pet with her colleagues because the Great Dane cross-mastiff is a frequent visitor to her surgery and also generously gives blood for donation to other dogs, often saving lives.
Dog blood donors must be fit and healthy, have a good temperament, be aged between one and eight years old and weigh more than 25kg.
Katelin said: “Boo is a three year old. She is a very gentle and friendly girl, who loves all other dogs and humans.
“We have loved exploring new places together since I graduated from university last year.
“She definitely does not realise how big she is, and considers herself a lap-dog, despite weighing 50kg (nearly eight stone).
“Her big size makes her a great candidate for donating blood for other dogs. She is incredibly trusting and not fazed by needles at all.”