A DAREDEVIL NONAGENARIAN and pre-schooler have completed a hair-raising zip wire challenge to raise money for a local care home.
George Dawe, aged 92, from Callington, first went down a zip wire in 1949 as an army conscript. He loved the experience and has always wanted to repeat the thrill.
Now, 92 years old, he’s achieved his long-held bucket list dream – and he joined forces with Richard, the three-year-old son of a friend, who was with him for the ride.
On Monday (September 18) the pair ventured to Adrenalin Quarry in Menheniot which bills itself as having “the UK’s maddest zip wire” to complete the 490m zip wire challenge to raise money for Chyvarhas Residential and Nursing Home in Callington and the pair are already set to raise £1,000, exceeding their £500 target.
As a former taxi driver, George is well-known in the local community. He used to drive people for day care or to see loved ones at Chyvarhas Home, so when Denise Eaton took on the role of activity coordinator there, he started popping in for coffee on a more regular basis.
Downsizing his home meant clearing out some of his music and DVDs, so George took them to Chyvarhas for the residents. That led to wanting to do even more for a place he considered special and the idea for a sponsored zip wire challenge was born.
“I could see how much Denise and the team do for the people living at Chyvarhas and wanted to help them,” said George. “Many would say I’ve always been a bit mad so, when Julia Oliver, Richard’s mum, suggested her son could ride the zip wire at Adrenalin Quarry with me, we decided to raise money for the home at the same time.”
Julia is a carer herself who used to work at Chyvarhas.
“George and I have been friends for many years, said Julia.
“I was in a cafe with George when he said that the Adrenalin Zip Wire was on his bucket list but that nobody would take him because of his age. So I said I’d take him.’’
The activity has no age restriction so they could both participate in the challenge.
Denise Eaton said: “I’ve known George for a long time – he’s such an amazing character.
“He’s always the first person on a dance floor and the last off it and our residents love seeing him here. He brings a smile to everyone’s faces and we can’t thank him enough for undertaking this adventure on the home’s behalf.
“When he said he was going to do it for Chyvarhas I did have a few tears. For a small man he has such a huge heart.
The duo were cool and calm completing the challenge earlier this week.
Denise continued that she was very proud when they completed the wire: “My heart was in my mouth the whole time when I was watching them. I can’t tell you how proud I am of George. He’s amazing. He’s my hero.”
All money raised will go towards the Chyvarhas Residents’ Comfort Fund with the hope of spending some of the money on a sensory room for the residents.