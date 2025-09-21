Today in Tavistock, Sunday, September 21, starts cloudy with patchy rain. There might be brief drizzle during daytime. Skies could brighten later, though more scattered showers are possible. Temperatures may peak near 12°C, dropping to about 5°C by night. Blustery winds might make conditions feel cooler overall. Expect damp spells.
Tomorrow is set to bring drier skies, with sunshine likely throughout the day. Morning will feel chilly, but afternoon warmth could climb to near 14°C before settling about 4°C overnight. Rain is not expected, so brighter conditions should prevail, accompanied by gentle breezes and clear views. Overall, pleasant weather dominates.
The next day holds more sunshine, with temperatures about 15°C at their highest and dipping near 3°C late. No rain clouds are expected, so skies remain mostly bright. Any breeze should be light, allowing daytime warmth to linger. Steady sunshine promises an uplifting atmosphere, free of any showers. Absolutely glowing.
Midweek outlook suggests mostly sunny spells, with occasional light cloud. Temperatures could reach near 16°C, dipping about 6°C overnight. Slight chance of a brief shower later, but dry conditions dominate. Breezes stay mild, offering a comfortable feel across the day. Sunshine is likely to grace much of the afternoon. Uncomplicated.
Thursday sees a blend of sun and cloud, pushing daytime temperatures to about 17°C and falling near 6°C by evening. Rain looks unlikely, so calm weather persists. Light winds keep the day feeling mild, capping off a mostly bright stretch with continued dryness ahead. Overall, skies remain cooperative and serene.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.