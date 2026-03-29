Today brings patchy rain with occasional clear spells. Temperatures near 11°C might feel cool in the breeze. Scattered showers could persist through midday, then lighten into the afternoon. Evening skies remain mostly overcast, with night-time values hovering about 1°C. Expect a damp but relatively mild start.
Cloudier conditions lie ahead tomorrow, with patchy rain hanging on until midday. Temperatures about 12°C could peak around lunchtime, and occasional drizzle might drift past. Late afternoon stays a touch damp, but skies may gradually break by evening. Overnight lows drop near 5°C.
A mild stretch appears Tuesday, featuring early fog before partial sunshine emerges. Mist could linger around midday, bringing brief patches of rain. Highs climb to about 14°C, offering a pleasantly warm spell. Skies turn cloudy later on, with evenings dropping near 5°C.
Showers remain possible on Wednesday, April 1, though some breaks in cloud could occur. In Tavistock, temperatures stay near 12°C, with occasional drizzle expected by late afternoon. Skies look overcast toward evening, but heavier falls seem unlikely. Nights settle about 9°C, maintaining a gentle, moderate air.
Thursday continues with patchy rain through much of the day, as temperatures hover near 10°C. Occasional drizzle arrives by evening, but significant downpours look scarce. Overnight values might dip to about 0°C, suggesting a chilly wrap-up. This weekend may remain unsettled, yet widespread heavy rain appears less likely. Light breezes persist, keeping conditions stable overall. Cloud cover might fluctuate, but any intense weather remains off the cards for now. Sunshine might reappear sporadically.
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