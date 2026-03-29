Thursday continues with patchy rain through much of the day, as temperatures hover near 10°C. Occasional drizzle arrives by evening, but significant downpours look scarce. Overnight values might dip to about 0°C, suggesting a chilly wrap-up. This weekend may remain unsettled, yet widespread heavy rain appears less likely. Light breezes persist, keeping conditions stable overall. Cloud cover might fluctuate, but any intense weather remains off the cards for now. Sunshine might reappear sporadically.