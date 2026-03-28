Midweek transitions to more stable weather conditions, though patchy rain might still pass by. The daily chance of rain appears minimal, allowing the sun to peek through occasionally. Temperatures about 14°C bring comfortable warmth, and nights remain mild near 6°C. Fog or mist may develop once darkness falls, but widespread rain is unlikely. All in all, the remainder of the week stays relatively settled, with no extreme weather in sight. Expect fairly calm breezes overall. No storms are expected.