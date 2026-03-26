Today is Thursday, March 26, and patchy rain might linger for much of the day. Early on, conditions feel cool with temperatures near 2°C, rising to about 10°C under mostly cloudy skies. Some breaks of sunshine could appear between showers. Rainfall probabilities remain noticeable, with quick shifts possible.
Tomorrow looks a touch warmer, pushing temperatures about 6°C at sunrise up to near 13°C by the afternoon. Patchy rain could return, with clouds drifting overhead and occasional bursts of drizzle. Despite the dampness, a few brief sunny spells might brighten the day. Gusty breezes may also appear now and then.
This weekend starts on Saturday with cooler air settling in, as temperatures hover around 1°C in the morning and climb to about 9°C later. Showers remain possible, so expect a few short periods of rain alongside partial cloud cover, though the weather could still offer moments of pleasant sunshine. Winds might pick up slightly, lending a fresh vibe to the afternoon.
Sunday continues the weekend pattern with temperatures about 1°C at daybreak and nearing 10°C by midday. Patchy rain seems likely again, mixing with occasional short, subtle dry spells. Thicker clouds might dominate, but there’s room for fleeting glimpses of clearer weather during the afternoon.
Monday rounds off the rest of the week with temperatures about 8°C in the early hours, rising to near 14°C later. Patchy rain may pop up, although some brighter skies could break through. Tavistock should see mild conditions, but blustery gusts might potentially accompany further shifting weather patterns.
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