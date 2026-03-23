It is Monday, March 23, and today looks partly cloudy with no hint of rain. Temperatures near 12°C in the afternoon should feel pleasant, then dropping to about 4°C at night. Light breezes are likely to keep conditions refreshing, with some mist forming in the early hours before sunrise.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain drifting in, delivering occasional showers throughout daylight. Temperatures near 13°C will introduce slightly warmer conditions, though morning fog might limit visibility early on. Light drizzle may linger into the evening, maintaining a damp environment. Overcast moments should alternate with brighter intervals now and then.
The next day brings a noticeable drop in temperatures, settling near 7°C at peak. Rainfall is highly likely, mixing with sleet in colder spells around dawn. Early hours may see near 3°C, so it could feel extra brisk. Cloudy skies take precedence, with scattered downpours persisting into late afternoon.
Another day introduces calmer weather, reaching about 9°C under mostly cloudy skies. Any morning frost should clear quickly, making room for patchy rain or light showers by midday. Brief periods of sunshine might break through, but the breeze remains gentle. Evening temperatures hang near 5°C, preserving a slightly cool feeling.
Conditions turn milder on the final day of this forecast, hovering near 12°C. Patchy rain could pop up intermittently, while early mist offers a hazy and calm start. Tavistock sees moderate cloud cover and modest wind, though daylight feels comfortable. Nightfall drops to about 9°C, retaining a relaxed ambience leading quietly into the weekend.
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