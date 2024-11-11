They all deserved medals for grit and determination in the West Devon Primary Schools Cross Country & Activities morning on the gruelling Castle Drogo course last weekend.
On the tenth anniversary of the Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) event, celebrity runner Adam Holland led the youngsters round the course.
There were 150 runners from Chagford, South Tawton, Shebbear, Lewtrenchard, Bridestowe, Lydford, Boasley Cross, Northlew, Gulworthy, Lamerton, Lady Modiford’s, Whitchurch, Milton Abbot, Mary Tavy & Brentor and St Andrew’s.
OCRA coaches provided archery, football and dodgeball fun while the running results were produced:
Individual Girls: First - Olivia, second - Harriet (both Whitchurch) and third - Saoirse (St Andrew’s).
Individual Boys: First - Seth (Chagford), second - Seth (Whitchurch) 3and third - Alistair (Bridestowe).
Large schools team results: Girls: First - Whitchurch, second - St Andrew’s A, third - South Tawton, fourth - Chagford, fifth - St Andrew’s B
Boys: First - Whitchurch, second - Chagford B, third - St Andrew’s A, fourth - St Andrew’s B, fifth - South Tawton and sixth - Chagford A.
Small schools team results: Girls: First - Lewtrenchard, second - Shebbear, third - Milton Abbot, fourth - Mary Tavy & Brentor, fifth - Bridestow, sixth - Boasley Cross, seventh - a combined team from Gulworthy, Lamerton and Lady Modiford’s, eighth - a combined team from Northlew and Lydford.
Boys: First -Mary Tavy & Brentor, second - Lewtrenchard, third - Shebbear, fourth - a combined team from Gulworthy, Lamerton and Lady Modiford’s, fifth - Bridestowe, sixth - Gulworthy A, seventh - Milton Abbot and eighth - a combined team from Boasley Cross, Northlew and Lydford.
Paula Clarke and her National Trust team have been thanked for making the event a highlight of the school sports calendar,