They all deserved medals for grit and determination in the West Devon Primary Schools Cross Country & Activities morning on the gruelling Castle Drogo course last weekend.

On the tenth anniversary of the Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) event, celebrity runner Adam Holland led the youngsters round the course.

There were 150 runners from Chagford, South Tawton, Shebbear, Lewtrenchard, Bridestowe, Lydford, Boasley Cross, Northlew, Gulworthy, Lamerton, Lady Modiford’s, Whitchurch, Milton Abbot, Mary Tavy & Brentor and St Andrew’s.

OCRA coaches provided archery, football and dodgeball fun while the running results were produced:

Individual Girls: First - Olivia, second - Harriet (both Whitchurch) and third - Saoirse (St Andrew’s).

Individual Boys: First - Seth (Chagford), second - Seth (Whitchurch) 3and third - Alistair (Bridestowe).

Large schools team results: Girls: First - Whitchurch, second - St Andrew’s A, third - South Tawton, fourth - Chagford, fifth - St Andrew’s B

Boys: First - Whitchurch, second - Chagford B, third - St Andrew’s A, fourth - St Andrew’s B, fifth - South Tawton and sixth - Chagford A.

Small schools team results: Girls: First - Lewtrenchard, second - Shebbear, third - Milton Abbot, fourth - Mary Tavy & Brentor, fifth - Bridestow, sixth - Boasley Cross, seventh - a combined team from Gulworthy, Lamerton and Lady Modiford’s, eighth - a combined team from Northlew and Lydford.

Boys: First -Mary Tavy & Brentor, second - Lewtrenchard, third - Shebbear, fourth - a combined team from Gulworthy, Lamerton and Lady Modiford’s, fifth - Bridestowe, sixth - Gulworthy A, seventh - Milton Abbot and eighth - a combined team from Boasley Cross, Northlew and Lydford.

Paula Clarke and her National Trust team have been thanked for making the event a highlight of the school sports calendar,

The effort shows on the faces of the young runners as they finish the Castle Drogo cross-country race as part of the series organised by Okehampton Community & Rec
(Okehampton Community & Recreation Association)
Battling for the line at the Castle Drogo cross-country round for primary schools. The event is organised by Okehampton Community & Recreation Association.
(OCRA)
Girl winners from Whitchurch primary School at Castle Drogo cross-country
Girl winners from Whitchurch primary School at Castle Drogo cross-country (Okehampton Community and Recreation Association.)
OCRA cross-country boys winners Whitchurch Primary at Castle Drogo
OCRA cross-country boys winners Whitchurch Primary at Castle Drogo (OCR)
OCRA cross-country winners Whitchurch Primary at Castle Drogo
OCRA cross-country winners Whitchurch Primary at Castle Drogo (OCRA)
Okehampton Community & Recreation Association cross-country at Castle Drogo, led by world record holder Adam Holland.
(OCRA)