Younger and inexperienced swimmers shone for Tavistock Swimming Club at a special meet designed to provide introductory competition.
The ‘Summer Sizzler' meet at Plymouth Life Centre provided Tavistock swimming club newcomers and those new to racing with true competition and produce lots of great results. Younger swimmers with racing experience also enjoyed pitting themselves against swimmers from other clubs last weekend (July 129/20).
Sam Lake, Tavistock Swimming Club spokesman, said: “It was a great opportunity for many of the younger or newer swimmers to give racing a go and for those more experienced to have a good go at smashing their pbs. A very busy and successful weekend.
“A huge well done to everyone who competed and also many thanks, as always, to all the volunteers, coaches and officials that make these events possible.”
Nine Tavistock Swimming Club members competed across the weekend in 26 events with 12 pbs and no less than eight medals won between them all.
Ellie 100m individual medley - 4th, Dom 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke - 2 x PBs; Lilly 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m individual medley, 50m breaststroke - 3 x PBs; Harriet 100m breaststroke, 50m backstroke - 1 x PB; Lottie 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke - 3 x PBs; Charlotte 400m freestyle - silver medal; Olivia 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 50m backstroke - 3 x PBs; Tilly 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 100m individual medley, 50m backstroke - gold, silver and two bronze medals; Jacob 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly - gold and two silvers.
