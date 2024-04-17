Yelverton Bowling Club has celebrated the beginning of its summer season with a special event.
Club president Bob Clarke opened the season by delivering the first wood of 2024 on Saturday, April 13.
Following delivery of the first wood, all the members took part in a ‘Spider’ competition. This fun event involved placing the jack in the centre of the bowling green and all the bowlers lining up on the outer edges all round the green.
The fun continued with a light-hearted roll up – a casual game with teams drawn randomly from whoever turns up.
YBC is looking forward to a busy and enjoyable year ahead.
A club spokesman said: “It was lovely to see YBC members together again and most importantly the sun shone on us for the whole day - what a treat.”