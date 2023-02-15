On a cold Thursday night Con B looked to move away from the lower part of the league while Golf A looked for a big score to bring them back into contention at the top.
Golfs highest ranked player, Viv Wilton won the first match of the night 17-49, potting a number of good shots against Alan Lillicrap, who struggled to string any combinations together.
The Cons Lyall faced Dave Turnbull in the second. Turnbull started the quicker and after a mid match lull finished Lyall off with a 25 break to clear up.
Martin Mckechnie started The Cons fight back, quickly and assuredly dispatching James Ruth, the game finishing before the colours had begun.
The Cons Eales brought it all square beating Matt Whitley 39-37. Punching the air in delight after a fluke, Eales went on to complete a superb comeback with a 20 break before knocking in the deciding black.
In at the deep end, new member of The Cons Lasker faced Nigel Doidge in the final deciding match. Doidge took a lead early on and held till the finish 29-61 to claim a tighter than expected 2-3 win for Golf A. Report by Alan Lillicrap
In the battle of the basement teams Golf B had a torrid time at the hands of West Devon B.
West Devon B romped into a two frame lead with Murton and Dashper facing little threat from Golfs Bartlett and Ninnis (Jnr).
The final 3 frames saw Golf put up some sort of fight from Dodd, Scott and Ninnis (Snr) but it was West Devon’s Hoar (Snr), Bulley and Hoar (Jnr) that ultimately did enough to secure a rare 5 – 0 win for their team.
West Devon C completed a good night for their club with a sound 4 – 1 win over a jaded looking Con CZsss.
Jago put up a good fight against Fitzsimmons before the later secured the frame for West Devon.
Symons then levelled it up for the Cons with low scoring win over Shrimpton.
The next two frames went to West Devon with King and Lillicrap edging out Hoskin and Dolan, before Hart made it 4 for West Devon at the canter disposing of a lacklustre looking Flack by some margin.
Con CZsss early season stay at the top of the league seems all but a distant memory now.
Breaks of the week: Dave Turnbull 25, Richard Eales 20, Steve Daspher 20.