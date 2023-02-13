Okehampton headed up the A303 for their furthest away game of season. Aiming to bounce back from last week’s defeat at the hands of Taunton Vale, and with a new tactical formation.
Okehampton attacked with vigour from the start. It wasn’t long after the whistle that the goal scoring opportunities started to come, and after ten minutes of constant pressure a quick free hit was taken by skipper Liversidge who picked out AP on the back post for a sneaky deflection and the opening goal. The pressure continued from the forward line of Luxton, Miller and Watson, and it wasn’t long before a second goal was scored through Miller, once again a deflection on the back post. After such a frenetic start, Oke decided to control the rest of the half and conserve energy, allowing the defensive back line of Berry, Howard, Hall and Rod Gers to ping the ball around with ease and see out the end of the first half.
Oke started the second half in a similar manner to the first half creating chances a plenty. A clever lead run off the ball from AP allowed Luxton to pick the ball up at the top of the D, beat the defender and keeper to slot the ball into the bottom corner for goal number three. With Griffiths and G Morg working tirelessly in the midfield shutting down any attacks the Shepton attacks, Oke continued to control the game. The fourth goal came from a Liversidge drag flick at a short corner. For the last 5 minutes of the game Shepton threw everything they had at the visitors, but after a string of short corners and some superb saves from the returning Westlake in goal, the home side managed to squeeze in a consolation goal with just 30 seconds left on the clock.
The next game for the Firsts will be on February 25 when they play the University of Exeter Fourths with a 12.15pm start on the college all-weather pitch and the Seconds will travel that day to play Tavistock.