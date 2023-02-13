Oke started the second half in a similar manner to the first half creating chances a plenty. A clever lead run off the ball from AP allowed Luxton to pick the ball up at the top of the D, beat the defender and keeper to slot the ball into the bottom corner for goal number three. With Griffiths and G Morg working tirelessly in the midfield shutting down any attacks the Shepton attacks, Oke continued to control the game. The fourth goal came from a Liversidge drag flick at a short corner. For the last 5 minutes of the game Shepton threw everything they had at the visitors, but after a string of short corners and some superb saves from the returning Westlake in goal, the home side managed to squeeze in a consolation goal with just 30 seconds left on the clock.