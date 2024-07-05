TAMAR and Tavy Gig Club were provided with the opportunity to launch their Tornadoes recently at the U14s Championships at Hayle.
It was a great result for their all-girls crew, one of only three all-girl crews in the competition out of a total of 25 teams. There is also a well done due for Thomas and Rohan who competed with Mounts Bay and Bude, showing great sportsmanship once again.
The squad is for 11-16-year-olds who would like to learn about Cornish gig rowing and then compete in regattas across the South West. There is the chance to learn a new sport, gain some great skills and most importantly, make new friends.
Junior’s night takes place on Fridays and for more information, visit www.tamarandtavygigclub.co.uk.