THE opening race of the Westward League Cross Country series has been and gone, staged at Newnham Park in Plympton.
Both the male and female races were dominated by the Exeter University squad however there were some strong performances from Tavistock Run Project.
First to brave the conditions for TRP was Hannah Walters in the senior ladies' race before Frankie Smith went in the U13 boys, finishing in the top 20 at the age of 11.
Jim Cole led the senior men home in the final race of the day, finishing 15th despite several falls on the treacherous terrain.
Jim was closely followed by the ever-consistent Chris Rimmer with Wes Smith, Ray Tew and Henry Ware completing the top five. Close behind Henry was the phalanx of Nathan Folland, Pete Moyse, Lewis Mill and Sam Chambers.
Further afield, Alex Peyton-Jones travelled to Slovakia for the Kosice Marathon and earned a huge PB, finishing in a time of 2:47:22.