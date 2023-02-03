Tavistock Squash Club hosted the fourth Devon Graded Tournament with the Tavistock players finishing in the top four places, writes Steve Mooney.
The third/fourth place was a great game where Evie Baker won three tight games against Tom Sweeting.
In the final, Andrei Catrina avenged his previous defeats by beating Kieran Savage three games to two.
The tournament was sponsored by The Pasty House, who provided prizes and food/drink for the players and their parents.
Tavistock Squash Club has an active junior section who train each Saturday from 10-12 and Monday from 3-5.
If you would like your son or daughter to play squash, then please contact Steve Mooney on [email protected]