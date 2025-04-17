OKEHAMPTON Tennis Club are offering sessions for anyone and everyone at Barclays Free Park.
For no cost whatsoever, you can go along for a 10am on Sunday mornings to be welcomed with open arms and get involved.
There is no specification of age or ability so whether you’re a complete beginner or someone wanting to keep fit, this is suited to you.
All you have to do is sign up at www.okehamptontennisclub.co.uk for the sessions and then go along- they will even provide you with rackets and all other necessary equipment.
Every session is packed with a variety of games to keep you active and progress your tennis skills. Equally, it will give you a free workout, get you outdoors and help you practice your game.
You can show up with others or on your own and get stuck in for an hour of fun every Sunday.