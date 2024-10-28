The annual Tavy 7-mile race, organised by Tavistock Athletic Club, has developed a reputation over recent years for being a wet and windy affair, where the wind blows against you in whatever direction you are running!
Not so this year - the 400-plus runners were greeted by bright sunshine and a cooling wind, perfect conditions for a race which many runners say is their favourite event in the local racing calendar. The race takes place on Plasterdown, and is run almost entirely on the local roads around Pew Tor and Sampford Spiney, apart from the start and finish area in a local field.
Being part of the Armada series of races and also incorporating the Ross Shield, the event always attracted high numbers of runners from local clubs as well as some from further afield.
This year, Storm Plymouth fielded the largest number of runners - 39 finishers in total - out of 44 visiting running clubs. The Ross Shield is a prestigious trophy competed for by eligible Devon clubs (those affiliated to England Athletics) and, in the case of the men's shield, ihas been contested for over a hundred years old. The male shield is awarded to the team with the first six runners home and, for the female runners, it's the first three home.
This year, the mens' Ross shield was awarded to South West Road Runners, with their winning team comprising Thomas Humphrey, Colin Densham, Joel Heathley, Jamie Coward, Justin Cudmore and Jack Eade. The ladies' shield was won by South Molton Strugglers, thanks to Samantha Baker, Helen Harbottle and Tanya Marrow.
The overall winner of the Tavy 7 was Mike Wilsmore from Tamar Trotters in a time of 37min 20s, followed by Jim Cole of Tavistock Run Project in 37:49 and Mark Jenkin of Bideford AC in 38:03. The first female home was Hannah Smith of Tavistock Athletic Club, in 45:04, followed by Samantha Baker (South Molton Strugglers) in 46:58 and winning the F35 age category, and Jeanette McFadzean (South West Road Runners) in 48:27, winning her F55 category.
Team prizes were awarded to the first four runners home from any club: In the male teams, first was South West Road Runners, second Tavistock Run Project and third Plymouth Harriers. For the female teams, first was also South West Road Runners, second Plymouth Harriers and third was Tavistock Athletic Club.
Putting on such an event takes and extraordinary amount of organisation and support from members of the TAC community, and well as organisations and individuals outside the club. Race Director, Richard Nettleship offered specific thanks to race partners Tavistock Lions and Dartmoor Search and Rescue for their invaluable assistance. He also paid tribute to everyone who turned out to make the event another significant success, supporting the race marshalling, registration, car parking, catering, drinks stations, results management and bag drop, as well all those who provided home baking for the catering stall.
Age Category winners were as follows: M40 - Jim Cole (Tavistock Run Project) 37:49; M45 - Mark Jenkin (Bideford AC) 38:03; M50 - Stan Sargent (unattached) 44:32; M55 - Langdon Williams (Exmouth Harriers) 45:19; M60 - Richard Smith (Torbay Tri Club) 47:36; M65 - David Engledew (Erme Valley Harriers) 49:03; M70 - John Shapland (Bideford AC); F35 - Samantha Baker (South Molton Strugglers) 46:58; F40 - Ami Peyton Jones (Plymouth Harriers) 49:54; F45 - Lindsay Okane (Redway Runners) 55:26; F50 - Tanya Marrow (South Molton Strugglers) 53:04; F55 - Jeanette McFadzean (South West RR) 58:53; F60 - Isabelle Baraffe (South West RR) 58:53; F65 - Angela Brinicombe (Launceston RR) 1:02:29; F70 - Elizabeth Haworth (Bradworthy Runners) 1:23:32; F75 - Gill Tucker (Storm Plymouth) 1:23:31.