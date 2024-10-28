Putting on such an event takes and extraordinary amount of organisation and support from members of the TAC community, and well as organisations and individuals outside the club. Race Director, Richard Nettleship offered specific thanks to race partners Tavistock Lions and Dartmoor Search and Rescue for their invaluable assistance. He also paid tribute to everyone who turned out to make the event another significant success, supporting the race marshalling, registration, car parking, catering, drinks stations, results management and bag drop, as well all those who provided home baking for the catering stall.