Richard Nettleship, race director for the event, paid tribute to the largest number of volunteers from inside and outside of the club that pulled together to make the event possible — covering marshalling, catering, traffic management, timekeeping and countless other tasks before, during and after the race. It was pleasing to hear how much the runners appreciated the support of the marshalls throughout their run. Particular thanks are due to Mansbridge Balment, the community sponsors of the event (and who also helped out at one of the water stations), and to Dartmoor Search and Rescue and Tavistock Lions for their support during the day.