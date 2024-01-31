The first chance of the game fell to the home side in the 10th minute, as a through ball from midfield found its way to Ben McLean who picked the ball up in the box. His shot was hit low and was saved by Aaron Dearing in the Tavistock goal. From the resulting corner another shot by McLean was saved by Dearing before the ball fell to defender Jack Holmes, his shot was hit hard and was blocked on the line by Dearing.