The Lambs won their second game on the bounce – and twice came from behind against a strong Bishop’s Cleeve side, writes Luca Sperti.
The first chance of the game fell to the home side in the 10th minute, as a through ball from midfield found its way to Ben McLean who picked the ball up in the box. His shot was hit low and was saved by Aaron Dearing in the Tavistock goal. From the resulting corner another shot by McLean was saved by Dearing before the ball fell to defender Jack Holmes, his shot was hit hard and was blocked on the line by Dearing.
Bishop’s Cleeve were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute, after a cross from the Mitres was deemed to have struck the hand off Tavi captain Ed Harrison. Former Swindon Town Academy player Toby Holland struck his penalty down the middle past Dearing, for his 14th goal of the season.
The Mitres went into the break 1-0 up and in complete control.
Tavi started the second half with a substitution, as forward Dan Koita came on for Charlie Elkington. He was straight in the action and in the 51st minute ran into the box before being clipped by Holmes, and the ref pointed to the spot. Liam Prynn stepped up and rolled the ball into the bottom right corner.
The Lambs took the lead in the 60th minute - midfielder Joe O’Loughlin cut the ball across the box to Jacob Bowker, who rolled the ball into the bottom left-corner.
Bishop’s Cleeve clawed back an equaliser then in the 77th minute the team in green took the lead. Tavistock substitute Jack Endacott’s back pass to centre-back Taylor Scarff was overhit and the ball found its way to Malashanskyj – with the former Melksham man striking the ball past an outstretched Dearing.
In the 82nd minute lively Tavi substitute Dan Koita chased what seemed like a lost cause. However, Cleeve goalkeeper Armstrong hesitated on the ball and after pressure from Koita, the goalkeeper gave away a corner. From the resulting set piece in the 83rd minute, Koita rose highest flicking the ball into the bottom left-corner and equalising.
In the first minute of four minutes added Tavistock took the lead. Great play down the left by O’Loughlin saw the former Exeter Academy player dribble into the box unchallenged before the midfielder laid the ball back to Alex Battle. The former Crawley attacker smashed the ball into the top-left corner leaving Armstrong with no chance, sending Tavistock’s travelling contingent into celebration.
The Lambs will now turn their attention to this Tuesday as they travel to Yate Town in a rearranged fixture at The South West Interiors Stadium. Bishop’s Cleeve are also in action this coming Tuesday as they take on Cribbs FC in the County Cup.
Lineups:
Bishop’s Cleeve: Armstrong, Emery, Turner, Dovey (Odiero 78), Holmes, Davies (Soule 71), Holland, McLean, Dunbar, Langworthy, Malshanskyj
Tavistock AFC: Dearing, Cross, Scarff, Elkington (Koita 46), Burns (Endacott 69), Harrison, Prynn, Battle, Bowker (Fowles 86), O’Loughlin, Harris